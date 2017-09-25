Tralee awarded Purple Flag

Tralee has been awarded the Purple Flag.

The accolade aims to increase footfall into town centres, lower crime and improve the night time experience.

Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, which led the application, Kieran Ruttledge said the award will give the town a much-needed boost adding that judges were impressed with facilities for families and the great range of drinking and dining options.

Gardai, Kerry County Council, vintners and other members of the hospitality industry were also involved in the successful bid.

The formal presentation of the Purple Flag accreditation will take place at an award ceremony in Norwich, England in November.