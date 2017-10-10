Tralee auctioneer says Government should have considered reduction in construction VAT to further aid residential sector

The Government should have considered a decease in the VAT rate on construction in Budget 2018 to further aid the residential sector.

That’s according to Tralee auctioneer Paul Stephenson of Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean who said a decrease in the 13.5% VAT rate could have had a similar impact on the residential sector as the 9% had on the hotel and hospitality sector.

He said the increase in commercial stamp duty in the budget, from 2% to 6%, is trying to push people away from buying commercial and to buy residential for sale or rent.

However Mr Stephenson said the Government should have also looked at perhaps reducing the construction VAT rate, especially in counties ‘that aren’t doing so well’: