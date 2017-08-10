Tralee-area homeowners encouraged to rent out spare rooms

Homeowners in the Tralee area are being encouraged to rent spare rooms to students.

Bríd McElligott from the Institute of Technology, Tralee says pressure on the housing sector in the county increases at this time of year, yet many property owners are unaware of a government scheme.

Homeowners can, under the Irish government’s ‘Rent A Room Relief Scheme’, rent out a spare room tax-free, if the income does not exceed €14,000 each year.

Bríd McElligott says accommodation in Tralee is competitively priced when compared to Dublin and Cork, even though the demand has increased due to growing student numbers.

She adds students’ preferences have changed in recent years.