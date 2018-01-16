Tralee architect who designed Dún Chaoin home recalls fond memories of Dolores O’Riordan

Dolores O’Riordan relished her time in Kerry.

She and ex husband Don Burton built a house in Dún Chaoin in Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht west of Dingle in the early 1990s.

The Cranberries frontwoman was a familiar face in West Kerry during the period, frequently dining in Lord Bakers owned by John and Maureen Moriarty with whom she became firm friends.

Michael Williams of Kane Williams Architects in Tralee, who designed the house for Dolores and Don, has many fond memories of the time.

He recalled a memory in Ashe’s Bar in Camp – he said Dolores was always a show-girl.

Meanwhile police in London have confirmed that Dolores O’Riordan’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Cranberries front woman passed away there yesterday aged 46.

A book of condolence has opened in her hometown of Limerick and online at limerick.ie.