Tralee Aquadome Chair says litigation culture will inevitably lead to loss of profits

Litigation culture will inevitably lead to a loss of profits at one of Tralee’s most popular attractions.

That’s according to chair of Tralee Waterworld plc, Denis Reen, in the Aquadome’s annual report.

It shows profits for the financial year – after providing for depreciation and taxation – amounted to over 68 thousand euro (€68,665) in comparison to profits of just over 94 thousand (€94,284) last year.

In the report, Mr Reen said profits at the company will ‘disappear’ in dealing with, what he described as ‘the litigation culture that now seems to be rampant’.

Mr Reen said the Aquadome was ‘a wet facility’ and ‘does not portray itself to be anything else’ and in-house signage indicates same.

He posed the question ‘who is negligent if you slip on a wet surface in a wet facility?’ before calling for a ‘complete overhaul’ of the system.

Directors of the company listed in the Annual Report for financial year-end April 2017, alongside Mr Reen, were Ogie Moran, Brian Durran and Paddy Scanlon.