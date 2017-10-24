Tralee among 50 locations nationwide failing to meet waste water treatment standards

Tralee is among 50 locations nationwide failing to meet waste water treatment standards.

That’s according to the EPA report on Urban Waste Water Treatment in 2016, which was published today; it names a total of four Kerry towns and villages throughout.

Tralee is named among 50 locations nationwide that failed to meet the EU’s legally binding standards for the collection, treatment, and discharge of urban waste water.

The county town was found to be non-compliant with more stringent treatment requirements.

The Brick in Abbeydorney, the Maine in Castleisland, and the Lee estuary Tralee are listed among 59 areas across the country, where waste water discharges are identified as the sole pressure on water bodies at risk of not meeting their environmental objectives.

Kilgarvan is the fourth Kerry location mentioned; it’s among 12 areas where improvements are required, to waste water discharges in order to protect freshwater pearl mussels and shellfish.