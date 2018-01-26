Tralee AA Meeting Mon 29th January, 2018

The monthly open meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at the Presentation Convent Tralee at 8.30pm on Monday 29th January. Meeting will be held in the 1st prefab just inside the Castle St. Entrance. Everyone welcome.
Kerry County Councillor believes county is being targeted by roaming criminal gangs
A Kerry County Councillor believes the county is being targeted by roaming criminal gangs from outside the county. Speaking at a recent Joint Policing Committee...
Decision due in March on proposed redevelopment of West Kerry hotel
An Bord Pleanala is to make a decision on the 14th of March on whether to allow a major redevelopment of a Dingle hotel. Kerry...
Minister claims there will be significant improvements to pension outcomes for homemakers and carers
It's claimed there will be significant improvements to pension outcomes for homemakers and carers. Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, was speaking...
The 2 Year Old who’s a Profile in Courage – January 25th, 2018
Siobhan Mather won’t turn 3 years old until May but this toddler has had to deal with more challenges than some of us have...
Did Martin O’Neill Cross the Line in his Treatment of Journalist? – January 25th,...
There’s been a lot of discussion after the exchange between the Republic of Ireland football manager and Tony O’Donoghue, RTÉ’s soccer correspondent, which was...
Proposal to Punish Parents who Don’t Pay Child Maintenance – January 25th, 2018
Sinn Féin are calling for a new agency which would punish people for not paying child maintenance. The proposed Child Maintenance Service would help separated...