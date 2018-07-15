Train passengers face nearly two hour delays from Kerry to Dublin

Passengers on the 7am Tralee to Dublin train were faced with delays of almost two hours this morning.

Iarnrod Eireann were forced to bus up to 50 passengers from Tralee to Mallow after the train driver became ill.

After arriving at Mallow, upwards of 300 passengers faced a further delay of an hour and a half at the station because of line work issues.

The train eventually took off at 10:30 and is due in Dublin at 12:30.

It had been due to arrive at 11am.

Michael Ferriter is attending todays Kerry Galway game in Croke Park and says people are angry at the lack of engagement from Iarnrod Eireann.