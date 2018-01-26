Train journeys

Deirdre spoke to Jane Cregan from Iarnroid Eireann to talk about the increase in people travelling to Dublin from Kerry by train and we ask you the listener what is your favourite train memory.
Historic Killarney hotel re-opening as Great Southern today
An historic Killarney hotel is re-opening today under its original name. More recently known as The Malton, it's returning to the Great Southern following a...
Five stowaways found in Fenit Port seeking asylum in Ireland
Five stowaways who were found on a ship at Fenit Harbour today are to seek asylum in this country. The five men from Albania were...
Visiting restrictions continue at Cork University Hospital
Strict visitor restrictions continue at Cork University Hospital due to an outbreak of both the flu virus and the winter vomiting bug. Management say they...
An Ghaeltacht Abú – January 26th, 2018
C.L.G. an Ghaeltacht take on Moy Tír na nÓg in the Intermediate All-Ireland Club Semi-Final in Semple Stadium at 2pm this Saturday, after last...
Call from the Dáil – January 26th, 2018
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent for The Irish Times, on the latest opinion poll on the abortion question, the lifting of the ban on the...
Sexual abuse & lost innocence: ‘Mary’ tells her story – January 26th, 2018
A 26-year-old man has been jailed for seven and half years for targeting young girls online and coercing them to send him explicit photos...