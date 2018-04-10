Tragedy in the Gap of Dunloe – April 10th, 2018

Yesterday afternoon, two American tourists died after a pony-and-trap they were travelling on in the Gap of Dunloe ended up around 17 feet down an embankment. They’ve been named locally as Rosalyn Joy Few and Normand Larose from Phoenix, Arizona. Killarney Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy, Paul O’Neill of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and Gerry Christie of Kerry Mountain Rescue spoke to Jerry about the tragedy.