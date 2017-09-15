Traffic updates

9.55am

An earlier crash on the N70 Killorglin to Caherciveen road has now been cleared.

Gardaí say no one was injured in the incident.

9.15am

Gardaí say there’s been a three vehicle collision at the junction of Basin View Road and James St. in Tralee.

They’re at the scene, and are advising motorists to expect some delays on approach.

Update 9:05am

8.30am

There’s been a two car collision on the N70 Killorglin to Caherciveen road, outside the ProMed factory in Killorglin.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

Gardaí say care on approach is needed, and there may be some delays.

Also, Gardaí are advising there are cattle loose on the road at Farmer’s Bridge, on the L2018 coming from the N22; caution is advised.

An earlier three-vehicle crash at the junction of Basin View Road and James St. in Tralee has now been cleared.

Gardaí say no one was injured in the incident.