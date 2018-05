Traffic restrictions will be in place in Kenmare all day tomorrow for the Ring of Beara Cycle.

The Square and Henry Street in Kenmare will be closed from 6 AM to 8 PM tomorrow to facilitate the event.

Other diversions will be in place in and around in Kenmare, and organisers have appealed to motorists for their cooperation and patience.





Over 4,000 cyclists will be travelling around the Ring of Beara Peninsula from approximately 8.30am, with the vast majority starting their journey in Kenmare.