Traffic management in place at Garraí na dTor as part of N86 Dingle road upgrade

A ‘stop-go’ system with traffic lights – currently in place on the N86 Tralee to Dingle road from Camp to Ballygarret – is being extended to December to facilitate road works.

A stop-go system with traffic lights will be in place from O’Sullivan’s Bar at Garry na dTor to Lispole village from Monday October 2nd for a period of three months to facilitate road works.

This will involve the road being reduced to a single lane in stages with traffic controlled by traffic lights.

The section of the N86 at Baile na Saor Lower will revert back to two-way traffic on a temporary surface with an advisory speed limit in place this Monday also.

Motorists are asked to proceed with caution.