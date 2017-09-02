Traffic management in Killorglin being examined

Kerry County Council are examining ways to improve traffic flow in Killorglin.

Councillor Michael Cahill raised the issue of traffic flow in the town during a recent meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District.

In response, Kerry County Council say the ultimate solution to traffic congestion in Killorglin is a bypass to link the N70 and N72 roads.

However, as there is no timeline for such a project, a full traffic management plan would be a poor use of resources, according to the council.

They say many aspects of traffic management in the town are under review, including the operation of junctions, car parking on the Annadale Road, and the provision of additional coach parking.