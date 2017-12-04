Traffic arrangements for Rathmore funeral

Traffic arrangements are in place in Rathmore this evening for the removal of Denise Crowley who died after being struck by a car on Friday night.

26-year-old Denise died after she disembarked from a bus in Glenflesk and was making her way to a meeting point where she was to be collected from.

From 4 to 8 this evening, a one way traffic system will be in place at Shrone Cross near Reen’s Garage and will continue until Barraduff.

Diversions will be in place and stewards will help direct traffic.

Denise who was from Gortdarrig, Rathmore, Headford will repose at her home in Gortdarrig from 4 to 8pm.