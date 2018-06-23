Tractor skills course for teenagers running in Kerry

A series of training courses to improve tractor skills for teenagers are taking place in Kerry in the coming weeks.

Organised by North East West Kerry Development (NEWKD), the course, which has been running since 2000, will teach 14 to 16-year-olds mechanical and driving skills for tractors.

Machinery, including tractors, was a factor in 70% of fatal accidents on farms involving children from 2007 to 2016.





Martin Brosnan from FRS Training, who is giving the course, says it should be considered whether the course should be mandatory before teenagers start driving tractors on roads:

The courses will take place at the following marts:

Listowel 25th June

Castleisland 26th June

Tralee 27th June

Dingle 2nd July

More information can be sought from Tara at NEWKD on 066 7142788