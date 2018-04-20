Tractor Run this Sunday April 22nd. Registration at 10am at Killorglin Community College. Proceeds in aid of the Hope Foundation. Followed by refreshments in the school afterwards.
Over 500 customers outside Killarney are without power
Over 500 customers outside Killarney are without power this morning. There are currently two faults in Coolcorcoran affecting surrounding areas – one outage is impacting...
Claim up to 70% of UHK workforce leaving or considering leaving their position
Up to 70% of nurses and midwives at University Hospital Kerry are leaving - or considering leaving - their positions. That's according to Sinn Féin...
‘The Daily Mile’ pilot launched this morning at Blennerville National School
A new initiative for primary schools - The Daily Mile - is being launched in Kerry this morning. Athletics Ireland and the Kerry Recreation and...
Thats Jazz – April 18th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/jazz19.mp3
Council Trip to Brussels: Junket or Chance to Put Kerry in the EU Spotlight?...
CEO of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, spoke to Jerry about the upcoming journey to Brussels involving nine county councillors and three council officials. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/brussels.mp3
Dan Horan – April 18th, 2018
On In Conversation this week, Joe McGill's guest is well known businessman Dan Horan who was this year's Grand Marshal for the Tralee St...