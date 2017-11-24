Townlands in West Kerry formally designated a Special Area of Conservation

A number of parts in West Kerry have been formally designated a Special Area of Conservation.

The Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys, formally designated a number of townlands near Maharees through a Statutory Instrument.

The areas include Gurrig Island, Mucklaghbeg, Mucklaghmore, Inishtooskert and Reennafardarrig.

The Statutory Instrument is the final step in the designation of the site, and does not place any new or additional conditions on landowners.

The effect of the regulations is to formally designate the area as a Special Area of Conversation, in accordance with Article 4 of the European Union Habitats Directive.