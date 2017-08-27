Tournafulla native wins Killarney Races ‘Most Stylish Lady’ By radiokerrynews - 27th August 2017 Pictured at the Keane's Jewellers Most Stylish Lady on Ladies Day at Killarney Races on Saturday was Siobhan Kennedy from Tournafulla, Limerick who won a diamond pendant worth €3,000 pictured with Paul Trant of Keane's Jewellers, Killarney and Celia Holman-Lee, judge. Photo: Don MacMonagle repro free photo from Killarney Races A Limerick woman has won ‘Most Stylish Lady’ on Ladies Day at the Killarney Races. Siobhan Kennedy from Tournafulla, won the prestigious title at the event held yesterday. The prize for the winner was a diamond pendant worth €3,000 sponsored by Keane’s Jewellers, Killarney.