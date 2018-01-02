Tourist numbers to Kerry expected to grow by three percent this year

The number of tourists visiting Kerry in 2018 is expected to grow by up to three percent, with Germany proving to be the biggest growth market.

That’s according to the county’s tourism officer John Griffin, who says there was a five percent increase in tourism revenue in Kerry during 2017.

In what was a record year for tourism nationally, one in three Americans who came to Ireland visited Kerry, and there was a strong increase in both the German and Spanish markets.

Mr Griffin says that while the decline in British visitors due to Brexit was regrettable, Kerry was not as hard hit by this as other counties.

He says that while the outlook for the new year was very positive, there’s no room for complacency:

