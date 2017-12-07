Tourism Ireland Star Wars campaign featuring Kerry launched into space

A new Tourism Ireland Star Wars campaign featuring Kerry has been launched into space

A billboard ad featuring the Wild Atlantic Way and the Skelligs has been launched using a weather balloon to celebrate the upcoming release of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.

Meanwhile Ballyferriter is gearing up to host Féile Star Wars next week.

The Tourism Ireland campaign launched into space features an image of Sceilig Mhíchíl (Skellig Michael) – Luke Skywalker’s Jedi hide-out in the movie, Ahch-To.

Tourism Ireland will also publish photos and a short film on social media to coincide.

Across the water on the Dingle Peninsula, Ballyferriter is gearing up to host Féile Star Wars.

Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) filmed scenes for Episode VIII at several locations west of Dingle – including Ceann Sibéal where a replica beehive hut was constructed.

Festival guests include The Emerald Garrison – Ireland’s biggest Star Wars costume club – and the team behind Ireland’s Star Wars podcast, Blabba the Hutt.

Guided walks will visit film locations on Ceann Sibéal and Fearann while Clogher potter Louis Mulcahy will host classes honouring the Porg, the sea bird in The Last Jedi inspired by Skellig puffins.

Féile Star Wars begins with the screening of The Last Jedi at The Phoenix Cinema in Dingle on December 14th.