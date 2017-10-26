Tourism Unit inviting Kerry activity providers to register for new brochure

Kerry County Council’s Tourism Unit – in association with the Destination Kerry Tourism Forum – is inviting tourism activity providers to register their interest for inclusion in a new county-wide brochure.

The brochure will include categories such as golf, angling, surfing, walking & hiking, cycling, water sports, equestrian, spa facilities and food and will be available in print and online.

Businesses wishing to be included are asked to contact Kerry County Council’s Tourism Office for an application form, to be returned via email no later than this Friday (October 27th).