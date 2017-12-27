Tourism Ireland unveils phase 3 of new Star Wars campaign

Tourism Ireland has today launched phase three of its latest Star Wars campaign ‘trilogy’.

It’s targeting fans of the science fiction franchise around the world, and involves a specially-commissioned ‘behind-the-scenes’ film, created during the filming of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2015 and 2016.

The latest in the Star Wars franchise was released earlier this month; parts of it were filmed on Skellig Michael and Ceann Sibéal, as well as counties Clare, Cork, and Donegal.

Tourism Ireland commissioned Lucasfilm – the company which produced Star Wars: The Last Jedi – to create this short film.

It’s being rolled out in 15 markets including the United States, the Nordic region, and Australia.

Tourism Ireland will share the behind-the-scenes film with their 20,000 international media contacts; and via social media.

Phase one of their Star Wars campaign ‘trilogy’ was unveiled in early December, in advance the film’s global release.

In the latest film Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker, says Ireland is like a fairy-tale world.

Director Rian Johnson and lead actress Daisy Ridley aka Rey said they loved filming on Skellig Michael in Kerry.