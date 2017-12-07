Tourism Ireland Star Wars campaign featuring Kerry launched into space

Location of Star Wars: The Last Jedi (also known as Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi) written and directed by Rian Johnson. It is the second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.The monastic Island of Skellig Michael was founded in 588 by Saint Fionán, for 600 years the island was a centre of monastic life for Irish Christian monks. located 12 kilometres off the coast County Kerry’s Inveragh Peninsula. Skellig Michael is the most spectacular of all the early medieval island monastic sites. The monastery consisting of six beehive huts, is situated almost at the summit of the 230-metre-high rock. It became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996 and is one of Europe's better known but least accessible monasteries. Skellig Michael is the most spectacular of all the early medieval island monastic sites. Skellig Michael (Sceilig Mhicíl in Irish) and Great Skellig. The word Scellic means a steep rock.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC/REPRO FREE;

A new Tourism Ireland Star Wars campaign featuring Kerry has been launched into space

A billboard ad featuring the Wild Atlantic Way has been launched using a weather balloon to celebrate the upcoming release of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.

Meanwhile Ballyferriter is gearing up to host Féile Star Wars next week.

The Tourism Ireland campaign launched into space features an image of Skellig Michael – Luke Skywalker’s Jedi hide-out Ahch-To.

Tourism Ireland will also photos and a short film on social media to coincide.

Across the water on the Dingle Peninsula, Ballyferriter is gearing up to host Féile Star Wars.

Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) filmed scenes for Episode VIII at several locations west of Dingle – including Ceann Sibéal where a replica beehive hut was constructed.

Festival guests include The Emerald Garrison – Ireland’s biggest Star Wars costume club – and the team behind Ireland’s Star Wars podcast, Blabba the Hutt.

Guided walks will visit film locations on Ceann Sibéal and Fearann while Clogher potter Louis Mulcahy will host classes honouring the Porg, the sea bird in The Last Jedi inspired by Skellig puffins.

Féile Star Wars begins with the screening of The Last Jedi at The Phoenix Cinema in Dingle on December 14th.

