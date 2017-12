Tourism Ireland has released a new film tapping in on our Jedi fame.

It’s got Mark Hamill, inviting Star Wars fans everywhere to ‘Escape the Dark Side’ and come to Ireland.

The latest in the Star Wars franchise, the Last Jedi was released last week; parts of it were filmed on Skellig Michael (Sceilig Mhíchíl) and Ceann Sibéal.

Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons says it's all about taking a walk on the wild side - on the Wild Atlantic Way: