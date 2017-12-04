Tourism Ireland to launch targeted Star Wars marketing campaign over Christmas

Tourism Ireland campaigns for Star Wars and Game of Thrones last year reached 224 million people around the world.

That’s worth around € 40 million euro in advertising.

Over ten million people visited Ireland from overseas in 2017, spending 5.78 billion euro.

Filming for Star Wars Episode 7, and the new installment Episode 8: The Last Jedi, has taken place at multiple sites in Kerry, on the Skelligs, on Ceann Sibéal and Dún Chaoin.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, says a targeted Star Wars campaign will be launched over Christmas: