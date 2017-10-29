Tourism boost for Kerry as Ryanair extends new Kerry-Berlin service through summer 2018

Nearly 20,000 passengers are set to fly into Kerry on the new Ryanair service from Berlin Schönefeld after it was announced that the route will continue through the summer of 2018.

Over 150 passengers made the inaugural flight to Kerry this morning, while 189 passengers were booked on the first outward flight to Berlin.

The service which will operate every Thursday and Sunday was due to end in March but there has been a broad welcome from the tourism sector in Kerry to the news that the route will continue through next year’s summer season.

Kerry Airport welcomed over 325,000 passengers in 2016, up approximately 6% on 2015.