Tourism Ambassadors have been appointed

By
radiokerrynews
-
Eleven new Tourism Ambassadors have been appointed for the Killorglin and mid-Kerry area.
It follows the completion of a Tourism Ambassador Programme, which is an initiative developed by Kerry County Council’s Tourism Unit in association with the Institute of Technology in Tralee and the Destination Kerry Tourism Forum.
The participants from a broad range of tourism businesses and organisations were welcomed to the first night of the course recently by Junior Minister with special responsibility for tourism Brendan Griffin.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR