Torchlight parade to mark 100th anniversary of death of Thomas Ashe

A torchlight parade marking the 100th anniversary of the death of Thomas Ashe will take place in Tralee tonight.

The 1916 leader from Lispole died after botched force feeding while on hunger strike at Mountjoy Jail in Dublin.

Tralee Irish Volunteers in co-operation with Kerry County Council have organised this evening’s parade from Ashe Street to The Ashe Memorial Hall where Mayor of Tralee Norma Foley will lay a wreath and author of Kerry 1916, Owen O’Shea will give an oration.

UN veterans, The Killarney Gleneagle Brass Band, Civil Defence and GAA clubs will be among those taking part.

Anyone wishing to join the parade is being asked to assemble on Ashe Street at 7.45pm.