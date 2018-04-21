Top speakers table discussion today at Ballybunion ‘Women In Media’ conference

The second day of the annual ‘Women In Media‘ conference is underway today in Ballybunion.

Today’s speakers include former Tánaiste Mary O’Rourke, Nell McCaffery and RTÉ’s Rachael English.

This morning Kerry native, RTÉ Political Correspondent Katie Hannon is taking part in a panel discussion alongside number of other speakers, including Catríona Perry.





Speaking on this morning's Saturday Supplement, she said there are many prevalent issues to discuss this year in particular this year and this event provides an excellent forum:

A Gala Dinner will be hosted tonight, MC'd by Miriam O'Callaghan, which will also see the presentation of the Joan Kennelly Special Merit Award.

The late Joan Kennelly founded Kerry's Eye with her husband Pádraig and was a much-respected photojournalist.