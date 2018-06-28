The top ranking garda in Kerry says he’d welcome any improvements to Tralee Courthouse.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan visited the existing facility on Ashe Street on a recent trip to Kerry, and he described the building as ‘dilapidated’.

A decision on the future of Tralee Courthouse is due before the year end, with the former Denny factory site being recommended by some.





The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, spoke at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting on the issue of revamping the courthouse in Tralee.

He says the courts system works very well, but improved facilities would be welcomed by all: