Top 15 Finish For Kerry’s Richard Maes In Stage 5 Of Ras Tailteann

Kerry rider, Richard Maes from the Killarney Team finished just outside the top 10 in today’s 5th stage of the Rás Tailteann from Glengarriff to Mitchelstown.

He was 11th behind the stage winner Lucas Carstensen of the Germany Bike Aid Team.

Maes has moved up to 39th on General Classification.





Cyrille Thiery of Switzerland retains the leader’s yellow jersey as he finishes inside the lead group.

Kerry Riders

Today

11th Richard Maes

24th Eugene Moriarty

48th Cormac Daly

56th Cathal Moynihan

58th Conor Kissane

60th John Brosnan

67th Paul Kennedy

91th Brandon Douglas

117th Marcus Treacy

118th Patrick Clifford

Overall

39th Richard Maes

43rd Eugene Moriarty

73rd Cathal Moynihan

79th John Brosnan

82nd Cormac Daly

87th Conor Kissane

91st Paul Kennedy

116th Brandon Douglas

117th Marcus Treacy

118th Patrick Clifford