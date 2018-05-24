Top 15 Finish For Kerry’s Richard Maes In Stage 5 Of Ras Tailteann

Kerry rider, Richard Maes from the Killarney Team finished just outside the top 10 in today’s 5th stage of the Rás Tailteann from Glengarriff to Mitchelstown.
He was 11th behind the stage winner Lucas Carstensen of the Germany Bike Aid Team.
Maes has moved up to 39th on General Classification.
Cyrille Thiery of Switzerland retains the leader’s yellow jersey as he finishes inside the lead group.
Kerry Riders
Today
11th Richard Maes
24th Eugene Moriarty
48th Cormac Daly
56th Cathal Moynihan
58th Conor Kissane
60th John Brosnan
67th Paul Kennedy
91th Brandon Douglas
117th Marcus Treacy
118th Patrick Clifford
Overall
39th Richard Maes
43rd Eugene Moriarty
73rd Cathal Moynihan
79th John Brosnan
82nd Cormac Daly
87th Conor Kissane
91st Paul Kennedy
116th Brandon Douglas
117th Marcus Treacy
118th Patrick Clifford