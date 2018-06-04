Tony O’ Shea, Mealis Road, Beaufort, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

