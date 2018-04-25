Tony Moore, Trippol, Ballybunion.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Thursday (April, 26th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion.  Requiem Mass will take place on Friday (April, 27th), at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery.

