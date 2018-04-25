Tony Moore, Trippol, Ballybunion.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Thursday (April, 26th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday (April, 27th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery.
Latest News
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RACING Willie Mullins has landed the feature on day two of the Punchestown Festival and with an update from there here's Dave Keena SOCCER Bayern Munich...
The Global Village – April 24th, 2018
This week`s selection includes a track from Young Tiger, a member of "The Windrush Generation" that has been in the news lately. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/gv24.mp3
Diana Ross – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/def24.mp3
UHK has no knowledge significant number of nurses plan to leave – April 25th,...
The General Manager of University Hospital Kerry, Fearghal Grimes says UHK has 'no knowledge or evidence that a significant number of nurses are planning...
CBS The Green students call for right to a home to be enshrined in...
CBS the Green Tralee students are calling for the right to a home to be enshrined in the Constitution. Treasa Murphy went along to the...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RACING Willie Mullins has landed the feature on day two of the Punchestown Festival and with an update from there here's Dave Keena SOCCER Bayern Munich...
Wednesday’s Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Jurgen Klopp fears Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could miss the rest of the season after leaving Liverpool's 5-2 win over Roma on a stretcher. Klopp believes...
Kerry School Boys and Girls Soccer Preview
LOCAL SOCCER There was a big win last night for St Brendan’s Park over Killorglin AFC in the Denny Youth League Semi-Final. It finished 8-0 to...