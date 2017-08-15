Tomorrow before Irish Rail announces plans for extra trains for All Ireland Semi Finals

Irish Rail says it’ll now be tomorrow before it’s known if there’ll be extra trains from Kerry for the All Ireland Semi Finals in Dublin this Sunday.

The company had been due to make an announcement this afternoon on additional trains from the Kingdom.

Kerry is set to take on Mayo in the senior semi-final in Croke Park, while the Kerry minors are up against Cavan beforehand.

Extra trains have already been laid on from Mayo and Sligo to Dublin for Sunday.

Irish Rail says resources are more stretched this year, and that’s why additional trains from Kerry to Dublin haven’t yet been scheduled, but a decision on this should now be made tomorrow.