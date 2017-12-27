Tommy Lyons, O’ Connell Avenue, Listowel

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

