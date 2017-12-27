Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Latest News
Kerry flights to and from London Luton today cancelled due to snow
Kerry Airport is advising passengers that flights to and from London Luton today have been cancelled due to snow in London. The Ryanair London Luton...
Tommy Lyons, O’ Connell Avenue, Listowel
Reposing at Lyon's Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will...
Day Two Of St Mary’s Annual Basketball Blitz
Action is underway in Castleisland for day two of the St. Mary's annual basketball blitz. Liz Galway has the details.
Kingdom Cup Coursing Underway Today
There’s Kingdom Cup action taking place today. With the details, here’s James O’Connor.
Gardaí appealing for witnesses to Ardfert hit and run
Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run in Ardfert last night. Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
Latest Sports
Day Two Of St Mary’s Annual Basketball Blitz
Action is underway in Castleisland for day two of the St. Mary's annual basketball blitz. Liz Galway has the details.
Kingdom Cup Coursing Underway Today
There’s Kingdom Cup action taking place today. With the details, here’s James O’Connor.
Lunchtime Sports Update
Manchester City chase an 18th straight Premier League win tonight. They're at Newcastle, who won for the first time since October with victory at West...