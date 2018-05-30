Tommy Conroy, O’Rahilly’s Villas, Strand Road, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4.15 to 6.15pm followed by removal to the Immaculate Conception Church, Rathass, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. No flowers please.

