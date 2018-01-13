Tomás Murphy, Slievegaura, Ballymalis, Beaufort

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Sunday evening from 6pm to 7:30pm – followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbonane Cemetery.

