Tomás Ághas commemorations taking place in New York

Some of the final events in the Tomás Ághas commemoration programme of events are taking place in New York.

The New York launch of a new edition of ‘I Die In A Good Cause’, written by Seán Ó Luing, will be unveiled today at the Kerrymen’s Association on McLean Avenue in Yonkers; a lecture will also take place at the Kerry cultural hub.

Tomorrow a lecture citing Tomás Ághas will take place at the Glucksman House at New York University.

The Kerry patriot and Lios Póil native, a founding member of Conradh na Gaeilge and key figure in the Rising, died on hunger strike in Mountjoy in 1917.

Commemoration events have taken place this year in Kerry, Dublin, Waterford, Cavan, Clare and Boston.