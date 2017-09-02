Tomás Ághas commemoration planned for Tralee

Coiste Comóradh 1916/Tralee Irish Volunteers will hold a commemoration in Tralee to honour West Kerry patriot on September 25th.

A torchlight parade will leave Ashe Street at 8pm and proceed to the Ashe Memorial Hall in Denny Street.

A wreath will be laid by Mayor Norma Foley and an oration will be delivered by Owen O’Shea, communications officer with Kerry County Council.

Two bands will parade with members of Irish Volunteers at what is describe as a non-political event to honour the Kerryman.

A fundraising Fun Quiz will be held in Na Gael Club September 8th to help cover expenses for the event.