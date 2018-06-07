Tom ‘Thomas’ Horgan, Mangerton House, Lewis Road, Killarney and Ballyheigue

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from  5 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass in Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

