Tom ‘Thomas’ Horgan, Mangerton House, Lewis Road, Killarney and Ballyheigue

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 5 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass in Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Thursday Evening Sports Update
TENNIS U-S Open champion Sloane Stephens will take on number one seed Simona Halep in Saturday's women's French Open tennis final. Stephens has beaten fellow...
Tralee man given benefit of probation act for headbutting a pregnant woman
A Tralee man has been given the benefit of the probation act for headbutting a pregnant woman. Kevin Phillipson of 94 Cois Abhain, Tralee, pleaded...
Patrick ‘Paudie’ Donovan, Tubridbeg, Abbeydorney
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 7.30 to 9pm followed by removal to St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert. Requiem mass on...
IT Tralee secures over €1.2 million under Springboard+ initiative
The Institute of Technology Tralee has secured over €1.2 million in funding under the Government's Springboard+ initiative. There are 346 places available in Tralee for...
Over half a million visited Muckross House last year
Over half a million people visited Killarney's Muckross House last year. Fáilte Ireland today published its list of most popular attractions. Muckross House, Gardens and Traditional...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
TENNIS Rafael Nadal has got his French Open campaign back on track and is through to his 27th Grand Slam semi-final. The 10-time champion came...
Powerlifting Gold Medal For Glenflesk Woman
A Glenflesk woman has claimed three medals in the World Powerlifting Championships in Canada. Helen Twomey won gold medal for her deadlift attempt, bronze in...