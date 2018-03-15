Tom O’ Brien, South Terrace, Basin View, Tralee and formerly of Tonevane & Lohercannon, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen.. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. House Private Please.
Case involving planning for ten-turbine windfarm in North Kerry conceded by An Bórd Pleanala
A case involving planning permission for a ten-turbine windfarm in North Kerry has been conceded by An Bórd Pleanala. An Bórd is now awaiting the...
Liebherr taking applications for Engineering Scholarship Programme
Liebherr Container Cranes, Killarney are taking applications for their 2018 Engineering Scholarship Programme. It provides an opportunity for Leaving Certificate and first year college students...
Kerry company Wazp in Google’s Adopt a Startup Programme
Tralee-based 3D printing company Wazp has made it into Google's Adopt a Startup Programme. Thirty start-ups will undergo an intensive 12-week mentoring programme by Google...
Business Centre Manager sought for Sneem Digital Hub
A business centre manager is being sought for the Sneem Digital Hub. The hub was formed to create digital employment opportunities in the region. A similar...
Tom O’ Brien, South Terrace, Basin View, Tralee and formerly of Tonevane & Lohercannon,...
Lunchtime Sports Update
HORSE RACING Two of the most popular jumpers of recent years 'Un De Sceaux' and 'Cue Card' lock horns on Day 3 of Cheltenham. Willie Mullins...
Former Kingdom Footballer To Feature For Kildare Against Kerry This Weekend
Former Kerry, South Kerry & St Michaels/Foilmore footballer Eanna O' Connor is set to feature for Kildare against Kerry in Saturday's Allianz Football League...
Community Games Weekend Preview
This weekends action sees U13 Futsal for Boys and Girls on Sunday and Monday in Miltown and Duagh. With the details, Nelius Collins.........................