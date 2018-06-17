Tom Healy, Guhard, Lisselton & formerly of “The Cross of the Woods”, Sallowglin, Tarbert.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Monday evening (June, 18th) from 6pm – 8.30pm, followed by removal at 8.30pm to St. Theresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (June, 19th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lisselton Cemetery. Donations if desired to Kerry Palliative Care or c/o Lynch’s Funeral Directors, Ballylongford.
Kingdom Boss Gets Set For Ladies Munster Senior Football Final
Kerry will have to win at Cork if they’re become 2018 TG4 Ladies Munster Senior football champions. The Counties go head to head Saturday next,...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card Race 5 at Shelbourne Park was won by 2/1 shot Nice Charmer, going for Ballyheigue’s Anne O’Connor, by...
Pitch & Putt Munster Strokeplay Championships Update
Pitch & Putt’s Munster Strokeplay Championships are continuing today. Jason O'Connor reports
Kerry TD predicts hard negotiations if confidence and supply agreement to be extended
A Kerry Fianna Fail TD says there will be hard negotiations before any decision is taken by his party to consider extending the confidence...
Two Kerry Athletes take part in European Transplant Championships
Two Kerry athletes are taking part in the 10th European Transplant & Dialysis Sports Championships in Sardinia, which get underway today. Kidney transplant recipients - ...
