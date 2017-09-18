Tom Harty, Westcourt, Caherslee & formerly of Boherbee & Harty’s Bar, Castle St., Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Tuesday (Sept 19th) from 3.15pm to6.15pm.  Removal at 6.15pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am.  Private cremation will follow.  Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Open Arms Kerry, c/o Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

