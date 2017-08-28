Tom Flaherty of Waterville and formerly of Farranlea Park, Cork.

Reposing tomorrow Tuesday from 5pm to 7.30pm at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville. Followed by removal at 7.30pm to Lohar Church arriving at 8pm. Funeral mass for Tom Flaherty will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromid Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to O’Dwyers Undertakers, Waterville.