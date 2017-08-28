Reposing tomorrow Tuesday from 5pm to 7.30pm at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville. Followed by removal at 7.30pm to Lohar Church arriving at 8pm. Funeral mass for Tom Flaherty will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromid Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to O’Dwyers Undertakers, Waterville.
Should some songs be banned from being played from a wedding?
DJ Chris Shortt had a chat with Deirdre about songs people request NOT to be played at their wedding. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Wedding_songs_that_should_be_banned1.mp3
Tom Flaherty of Waterville and formerly of Farranlea Park, Cork.
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Jeff Hendrick and James McCarthy have been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifiers with Georgia and Serbia. McCarthy has...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Waterville Ladies Results 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Jane Bracken 1st Patricia Gibson (10) 34 pts 2nd Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) ...
Saturday Supplement – August 26th, 2017
Join Frank Lewis for the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk with Thomas Doherty, Oliver O'Connell, Micheal Shannon, Pat Sweeney, Catherine Webster. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/satsupp26.mp3
First Home Outing of Season For Kerry U15 Soccer Team
Kerry today have their first home outing of the season in the SSE Airtricity U15 League. The Kingdom welcome Wexford to Mounthawk Park for a...