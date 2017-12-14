Tom Flaherty, Coil, Listowel.

Reposing in Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday (Dec 15th) from 5.45pm to 7.45pm with removal to St. Theresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

