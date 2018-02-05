Tom Codd, Scart, Faranfore, Killarney and formerly The Dirr, Bridgetown, Co Wexford.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home Cathedral Place, Killarney this evening (Mon Feb 5th) from 7.30pm- 9pm and reposing tomorrow Tuesday at the home of his son Toddy at The Dirr, Bridgetown, Co Wexford from 6pm. Removal on Wednesday at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption Rathangan. Funeral mass will take place on Thursday at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.