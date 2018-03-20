An tOllamh Niall Ó Murchadha, fisiceoir cailiúil ó Ollscoil Chorchaí, ar saol agus saothar Stephen Hawking (RIP)

University College Cork physicist, Emeritus Professor Niall Ó Murchadha joins Marian O’Flaherty on Caint Chiarraí on Radio Kerry to speak on the life and times Stephen Hawking with whom he had many associations down through the years.

Labhraíonn an fisiceoir cailiúil ó Ollscoil Chorchaí, an tOllamh Niall Ó Murchadha, le Marian Ní Fhlaithearta faoi Stephen Hawking, a d’imigh ar slí na fírinne an tseachtain seo. Bhí aithne ag an tOllamh Ó Murchadha ar an tOllamh Hawking thar na bliainta.

http://research.ucc.ie/profiles/D006/nomurchadha