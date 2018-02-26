We’re Told to Embrace Electric Cars But Are We Ready for This? – February 26th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

The message these days is that we’re to embrace electric cars as we’re told to leave behind petrol and diesel vehicles. But Cllr Dan McCarthy is asking who is going to pay for this changeover? Will the Government put up the cost of excise on diesel, for example? Jerry discussed this with the councillor and Colm Farrell of www.publicpolicy.ie.

