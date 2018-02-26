We’re Told to Embrace Electric Cars But Are We Ready for This? – February 26th, 2018

The message these days is that we’re to embrace electric cars as we’re told to leave behind petrol and diesel vehicles. But Cllr Dan McCarthy is asking who is going to pay for this changeover? Will the Government put up the cost of excise on diesel, for example? Jerry discussed this with the councillor and Colm Farrell of www.publicpolicy.ie.
Report reveals a third in Listowel and Castleisland living in ‘deprived’ neighbourhoods
A new report launched today has revealed 'significant challenges' for north and east Kerry. The NEWKD report, launched today by Minister of State Brendan Griffin,...
Gardai following definite line of enquiry after bleach is poured on children’s slide
Gardai investigating the pouring of bleach on to a children's slide in a Kerry playground, are following a definite line of enquiry. Timmy Collins was...
Minister Griffin launches Kerry Month of Enterprise
The annual Kerry Month of Enterprise has been officially launched by Minister Brendan Griffin. Now in its fifth year, it showcases some of the enterprise...
Personal Finance – February 26th, 2018
Personal finance expert, Brian Leslie of Prima Finance, joins Jerry on the last Tuesday of the moth to answer your questions. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/personalfionance.mp3
West Kerry Mourns Accidental Death of 14-Year-Old – February 26th, 2018
Micheál Murt Ó Muircheartaign chairperson of Coiste na nÓg and the principal of at Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Pádraig Firtéar paid tribute to 14 year...
Someone Poured Bleach on a Children’s Slide in Tralee Playground – February 26th, 2018
On Saturday, Timmy Collins took his small daughter to the playground in Tralee Town Park. As the child went down the slide, Timmy noticed...