Toireasa Ferris selected as Sinn Féin General Election candidate for Kerry

Councillor Toireasa Ferris has been selected as the Sinn Féin General Election candidate for Kerry.

She was nominated by a number of cumainn, and was selected by the membership at a convention held last night at the Kerins O’Rahilly’s club in Tralee, where Donegal TD Pearse Doherty was guest speaker.

Toireasa’s was the only name to be put forward, and the convention was being held as a result of the announcement by her father, Deputy Martin Ferris that he wouldn’t be seeking a nomination.

Toireasa Ferris says while she’s humbled to be selected by friends and comrades, she’s under no illusion of how difficult it’ll be to retain a seat for Sinn Féin in Kerry.

Meanwhile Sinn Féin will elect a new leader of the party in the Spring of next year.

They’ve revealed a special Ard Fheis will take place at the end of February following a meeting of the party’s Ard Comhairle in Dublin this morning.

Gerry Adams announced he would step down as President at the Ard Fheis last month, and that he wouldn’t contest the next General Election.